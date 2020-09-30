AMS will host a second NASCAR weekend in 2021 with March, July races

For the first time in a decade, Atlanta Motor Speedway will have two NASCAR weekends in 2021.

The track will add the Cup Series' Quaker State 400 on July 11, 2021, which will be the first July race held at AMS in 47 years.

The 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will still be held in the spring, on March 21.

AMS plans to host fans in grandstands and camping areas for both NASCAR Cup Series races, though it will be in a socially-distanced, limited capacity. Availability will be determined based on health and safety guidelines, but fans looking to attend the 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 are encouraged to contact the AMS ticket office ASAP.

AMS officials also said fans who originally purchased tickets for the 2020 race will receive first priority, followed by fans who made a deposit; from there, seating and camping accomodations will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Officials say July's Quaker State 400 potential capacity will be evaluated "on an ongoing basis."

"For us to get the chance to have those two races back, it's exciting for me as a race fan and I know it's exciting for the community," AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said. "We always get asked, 'Are you ever going to get that second race date back in Atlanta?' So that alone is exciting, but for our community, for the state of Georgia, for Henry County. It's exciting stuff. The people around here will embrace it. Atlanta has great race fans, so I expect that will continue."

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 13: A general view of the track and pit road at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 13, 2020 in Hampton, Georgia. NASCAR is suspending races due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Chris Grayth Expand

AMS sister tracks Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway have each successfully hosted fans for NASCAR events during the COVID-19 pandemic using protocols developed by Speedway Motorsports in collaboration with NASCAR. AMS officials say those proven procedures will help Atlanta host fans during the 2021 races and could be modified as the situation develops.