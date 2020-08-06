ACC releases 2020 football schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2020 football schedule on Thursday, with the season set to start on Sept. 10.

The conference features 15 schools and a single division this year, with independent Notre Dame joining for the season. All 15 programs will play 11 games, 10 of those in conference, and one against a non-conference school. ACC play will be split with five games at home, and five on the road.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets open their season on Sept. 12 at Florida State, and make their 2020 debut at home on Sept. 19 vs. UCF. The Yellow Jackets schedule includes two open dates, Oct. 3 and Nov. 7.

The 2020 ACC Football Championship Game will be held on Dec. 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.