49ers players admit being unaware of overtime rules in Super Bowl LVIII: 'It was a surprise'

River Flood Warning
from MON 7:36 PM EST until THU 6:05 AM EST, Meriwether County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:41 AM EST until WED 12:00 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:30 PM EST until FRI 5:10 AM EST, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:15 PM EST until WED 11:30 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:20 PM EST until MON 8:58 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:44 PM EST until WED 10:00 PM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:34 PM EST until TUE 7:55 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Coweta County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Spalding County, Upson County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 PM EST until TUE 7:52 PM EST, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 2:30 PM EST, Clay County, Dougherty County, Dougherty County
Flood Advisory
from MON 10:44 AM EST until MON 2:45 PM EST, Irwin County
Flood Watch
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

49ers players admit being unaware of overtime rules in Super Bowl LVIII: 'It was a surprise'

By Ryan Gaydos
Published 
Super Bowl
FOX News

2024 Super Bowl commercials ranked

LiveNOW from FOX's Mike Pache caught up with marketing strategist Sheila Rondeau to talk about the best and worst Super Bowl commercials.

NFL fans saw the league’s new postseason overtime rules in effect during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

As the game went into overtime, the league reminded fans on X about the rules. Both teams have the opportunity to get the ball at least once during overtime unless the team kicking off received a safety on the team’s initial possession. If one team has more points than its opponent after the two possessions, it is declared the winner.

If the game is tied after the two possessions or neither team scored on their first possession, then the game goes into sudden death.

Chiefs players said they had gone over a strategy in case the game went into overtime. Niners players admitted they didn’t know the rules for overtime. San Francisco won the coin toss and chose to receive the ball first.

"You know what? I didn't even realize the playoff rules were different in overtime," 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said after the game, via ESPN. "I assume you just want the ball to score a touchdown and win. I guess that's not the case. I don't totally know the strategy there. We hadn't talked about it, no."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Niners defensive end Arik Armstead also didn’t know the rules.

"I didn't even know about the new playoff overtime rule, so it was a surprise to me," he said, via ESPN. "I didn't even really know what was going on in terms of that."

SUPER BOWL LVIII: CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES DELIVERS GAME-WINNING OVERTIME DRIVE TO BEAT 49ERS

Coach Kyle Shanahan suggested he had a strategy for overtime.

"If both teams matched and scored, we wanted to be the ones with the chance to go win it," he said. "We got that field goal, so we were hoping to hold them to at least a field goal. If we did, we felt it was in our hands after."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said they had a plan for overtime no matter how the coin toss went.

Patrick Mahomes threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman to top the 49ers, 25-22. He said the team had an overtime strategy.

Mahomes said Hardman was confused if he actually won the game.

"I threw a touchdown to this dude at the end of the game, and he looked at me, and he had no idea," Mahomes told the NFL Network. "I said, ‘Dude, we just won the Super Bowl!’ He blacked out, he had no idea. He didn’t even celebrate at the beginning."

