3 Georgia Tech student-athletes, 3 athletics staffers test positive for COVID-19

Three Georgia Tech student athletes and three staff members in the athletic department tested positive for COVID-19, according to a school spokesman. The sports the athletes play are not being released, nor are the specific jobs held be the staff members.

The school spokesman says the positive tests have come between mid-June and now. On the school's COVID-19 website, two staff members who tested positive are listed as working at the Arthur B. Edge Jr. Intercollegiate Athletics Center, which is connected to Bobby Dodd Stadium. Another staff member is listed as working at the Zelnak Basketball Center.

Here is Georgia Tech's COVID-19 reporting website: Covid-19 Exposure and Health Alerts