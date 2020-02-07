11-year-old represents Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl's Next 100 commercial

The NFL put the spotlight on the next generation of football stars in a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl this year.

The ad featured 32 kids from all across the country who won a contest to represent an NFL team as part of a tribute honoring the NFL's 100th season. Each kid also got to watch the big game live from Hard Rock Stadium.

Jyden German, 11, was among those who won the contest to be in the "Next 100" commercial and he got to represent his favorite team, the Atlanta Falcons.

Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford caught up with German after his TV debut. The young athlete said he plans to one day take the field at the Super Bowl again as a player.

Football runs in German's family. His dad played four seasons in the NFL with three of them being with the Falcons in the late 1990s.