Fall Festivals, Farm Fun, Forests, Falls & Music in the Mountains

Sponsored Content from Forward Rabun

It’s fall in the mountains! This fall, come to the mountains to enjoy more than just the pretty leaves. Come to celebrate the fall in so many wonderful ways.

And what better way to celebrate than with fall festivals filled with music and lots of good food and fun! In Rabun County, there are plenty of fall festivals and activities to be found, featuring live music, arts and crafts, fun and games and of course, fantastic food! For starters, partake in a bit of mountain heritage at the Foxfire Mountaineer Festival with traditional live music, crafts, games and food. Let the kids chase a piglet or join in a sack race, try your hand at using a crosscut saw, watch traditional artisans demonstrate their skills or just sit back and enjoy some down-home bluegrass music. Other festivals include the Sky Valley Fall Festival, with a car show, live music, crafts, kids’ games and hayrides, and the Tiger Fall festival, with music, arts and crafts, and food vendors. For the over 21 crowd, join in a fall festival at a local winery. This season, Tiger Mountain Vineyards will host both a Wine & Art Festival and an Annual Fall Festival, complete with hot air balloon rides.

If you can’t make it to one of the festivals, you can also experience live music all over the county on just about any given day. After an invigorating adventure in the great outdoors breathing in crisp, fresh mountain air and admiring the beautiful fall color and spectacular mountain views, stop by one of the many fabulous local restaurants hosting live musicians for you to enjoy as you relax and dine. The Vandiver, Stekoa Creek, Hendricks, Bleu Canoe, Julep Farms, the Universal Joint and Tallulah Adventures, all boast live music entertainment regularly on their menu to go along with their delightful fare. Or, plan an afternoon relaxing at one of the local wineries, which feature performances by many talented artists each weekend, while you sip and savor their wine and take in the scenery. In addition to Tiger Mountain Vineyards, there is also Terra Incognita, 12 Spies and Stonewall Creek Vineyards, each with their own unique and amazing offerings of wine, music, views and good times.

And if that’s not enough, there are plenty of other wonderful ways to soak in the fall atmosphere in Rabun County. Let the kids run through a corn maze, pet the animals, pick apples and savor a tasty fried pie, with or without homemade ice cream, at Fall Farm Day, or any day, at Hillside Orchard Farms. Or, if you prefer a quiet afternoon, take a charming carriage ride through beautiful mountain meadows to the pumpkin patch where you can select your own perfect pumpkin at the Dillard House Farm and Resort. You can also take a horseback ride through a mountain stream surrounded by fall color at the Dillard House Stables. And of course, the best way to celebrate fall in the mountains is simply to hit the trails and immerse yourself in the beauty of the forests in autumn. As the "Waterfall Capital of Georgia," you can take an easy or challenging hike to any number of stunning falls throughout the county.

So, if you revel in the fall season, Rabun County is the perfect place to spend your days. The mountains in fall are truly something special. Once you experience it, you’ll want to come back again, and again. And it’s all just a short drive away. There’s something for everyone in Rabun County! Visit ExploreRabun.com to plan your visit today.

