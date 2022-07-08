Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:07 PM EDT, Gwinnett County
3
Heat Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Zunzi’s celebrates customers with monthly free sandwiches

By
Published 
Restaurants
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta's Zunzi’s celebrates customers with monthly free sandwiches

Mark your calendars for Zunzifest on Tuesday, July 12. That's the day the Atlanta sandwich restaurant offers a free sandwiches and priceless goodwill.

ATLANTA - Mark your calendars now: Tuesday, July 12 is Zunzifest! And what does that mean? A day of free sandwiches … and priceless goodwill!

Zunzifest! is a monthly special event hosted by Zunzi’s, the South African-inspired sandwich shop with locations in Atlanta and Savannah. Held on the second Tuesday of each month, restaurants staffers say Zunzifest! is a way to celebrate their customers and give back to the community. 

So, how does it work? Simple. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., every customer gets a free Conquistador sandwich, which was recently named best sandwich in the state by People Magazine. The Conquistador is built on a crusty French bread and comes with chicken, lettuce, tomato, and Zunzi’s sauce and dressing. There’s also a vegetarian alternative – called the Rising Sun – available for free during Zunzifest!

Now, here’s the charitable part: other items, like drinks, cookies, chips, etc., are still for sale, and Zunzi’s donates 26% of all sales during the event to a different local charity. This month, the recipient is Ben’s Friends, which supports those in the food and beverage industry who struggle with substance abuse or addiction.

Zunzis’ in Atlanta is located at 1971 Howell Mill Road, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information on the restaurant, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a sneak peek (and taste!) of next week’s big event!