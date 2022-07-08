Zunzi’s celebrates customers with monthly free sandwiches

Mark your calendars now: Tuesday, July 12 is Zunzifest! And what does that mean? A day of free sandwiches … and priceless goodwill!

Zunzifest! is a monthly special event hosted by Zunzi’s, the South African-inspired sandwich shop with locations in Atlanta and Savannah. Held on the second Tuesday of each month, restaurants staffers say Zunzifest! is a way to celebrate their customers and give back to the community.

So, how does it work? Simple. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., every customer gets a free Conquistador sandwich, which was recently named best sandwich in the state by People Magazine. The Conquistador is built on a crusty French bread and comes with chicken, lettuce, tomato, and Zunzi’s sauce and dressing. There’s also a vegetarian alternative – called the Rising Sun – available for free during Zunzifest!

Now, here’s the charitable part: other items, like drinks, cookies, chips, etc., are still for sale, and Zunzi’s donates 26% of all sales during the event to a different local charity. This month, the recipient is Ben’s Friends, which supports those in the food and beverage industry who struggle with substance abuse or addiction.

Zunzis’ in Atlanta is located at 1971 Howell Mill Road, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information on the restaurant, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a sneak peek (and taste!) of next week’s big event!