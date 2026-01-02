Arrest made after New Year’s morning stabbing at Millwood apartments
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Marietta man faces a murder charge following a deadly New Year’s Day stabbing at an apartment complex, according to the Cobb County Police Department.
What we know:
According to the Cobb County Police Department, 50-year-old Zuberi A. Douglas was taken into custody without any major issues after a stabbing at the Millwood Apartment Complex. He’s now facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
The situation began around 8:36 a.m. Thursday when officers headed to the complex on Pat Mell Road. They found 47-year-old Jerry Sampson Jr. with a single stab wound and rushed him to a local hospital, but he unfortunately didn’t survive his injuries.
While Douglas is currently booked at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, investigators say the case is still active.
What you can do:
Authorities are asking anyone with additional information regarding the case to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.
The Source: The Cobb County Police Department provided the details for this article.