Zoo Atlanta welcomes back visitors after months-long closure

It’s tough to say if the animals at Zoo Atlanta have missed seeing our faces — but we’ve certainly missed seeing theirs. This morning, Good Day Atlanta spent some time at the popular Grant Park attraction, finding out how the staff there plans to keep guests safe after a months-long closure due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Zoo Atlanta closed to visitors back in March, but re-opened in late May with some new safety measures in place. Staffers say admission is now based on a timed-ticketing system, which will limit the amount of people inside the zoo at any given time.

The easiest way to reserve tickets is by purchasing online, but walk-up visitors may also buy tickets using a mobile device; right now, the zoo is not allowing any cash transactions.

As with most other businesses and attractions right now, guests are encouraged to wear face masks while staffers are required to wear them, and hand-sanitizing stations have been added throughout the property. Indoor venues remain closed for now, as do the zoo’s rides, playgrounds, and Treetop Trail.

For more information on current zoo guidelines, click here. General admission to Zoo Atlanta costs $24.99 for adults (12 years old and above) and $18.99 for youth ages three to 11. Timed tickets may be purchased here. And, of course, click on the video player in this article to check out our morning getting reacquainted with the some of our favorite animals at Zoo Atlanta!