Look out Atlanta, there's a new sloth in town! Nutella, a beloved Hoffman's two-toed sloth at Zoo Atlanta, gave birth to her second pup last Friday.

Here's a fun fact: Sloths can carry for anywhere between 11 months and a year. Last Father's Day, 7-year-old Nutella and her mate, 31-year-old Cocoa, gave birth to their first baby, Olivia.

Another fun fact: Sloths have internal reproductive organs, so it's tough to tell their gender. Not even Zoo Atlanta knows if the new infant is a girl or boy, yet. In fact, the staff may not know for quite some time.

"We are very excited about the birth of Nutella’s infant," said Gina Ferrie, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. "Sloths have so many fascinating adaptations and behaviors that we can share with our members and guests, and while they are not currently classified as endangered, they have an emerging conservation story that can help us appreciate the impact of human activities on wild animals and ecosystems."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Hoffmann's two-toed sloth infant_at Zoo Atlanta (Credit: Jodi Carrigan)

If you want to keep an eye on the infant and Mama Nutella, you can visit them daily, weather-permitting, at Zoo Atlanta's sloth habitat, located in the KIDZone.

Learn more about Hoffman's two-toed sloths.