It's a girl! First southern white rhino born at Zoo Atlanta on Christmas Eve

article

The first ever southern white rhinoceros to be born at Zoo Atlanta is a girl, according to zoo staff.

The calf, who has not yet been named, was born on Christmas Eve. Nearly a month later, she weighs somewhere between a healthy 250 and 300 pounds.

A newborn southern white rhino calf next to its proud mother, 22-year-old Kiazi, at Zoo Atlanta on Dec. 24, 2023. (Zoo Atlanta)

Zoo Atlanta staff say the calf is being cared for by her mother, Kiazi, with no interference from the animal care and veterinary teams. She has not yet met her father, Mumbles, but is expected to this summer.

If you'd like to learn more about the calf, Kiazi, and the updates happening to the rhino complex, check out Zoo Atlanta online.