Zebra, three warthogs departing Zoo Atlanta

Zoo Atlanta is getting ready to say goodbyes to some animals in their African Savanna exhibit.

The zoo announced Thursday that warthog sisters Daphne, Eloise, and Penelope and female plains zebra Shinda will soon depart Atlanta for other Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited organizations.

The moves is based on recommendations of the AZA Species Survival Plan.

"Daphne, Eloise, and Penelope, who will be 2 on April 29, are at an age where they are ready to begin their own adult lives and will remain together at their new home," zoo officials stated in a news release to FOX 5. "The sisters were the first litter for warthog pair Eleanor and Hamlet, who will remain at Zoo Atlanta."

Warthog sisters Daphne, Eloise, and Penelope (Zoo Atlanta)

Zoo Atlanta says 20-year-old Shinda, will have a new companion at her new home. The female plains zebra lost her companion, Hannah, in late 2022.

"Zebras are social animals, and Shinda will have a new companion at her new home. Zoo Atlanta plans to see zebras back in its mixed-species African Savanna in the future."

Female plains zebra Shinda (Zoo Atlanta).

The African Savanna exhibit opened in 2019 with new and expanded habitats for African elephants, giraffes, zebras, ostriches, meerkats, warthogs, and southern white rhinos.