Zoo Atlanta holds virtual Gorilla Egg Hunt Saturday

One Easter tradition in Atlanta will go on as planned and the public can still participate, albeit at home.

Zoo Atlanta’s annual Gorilla Egg Hunt will continue as it does every year, but since the public can’t go to the zoo because the statewide shelter in place order, the zoo will be coming to you, sort of.

The zoo plans to live stream the hunt for sugar-free Jell-O eggs and other treasures. They will start the stream around 2 p.m. on Facebook.

Anyone can participate by joining the event on Facebook.