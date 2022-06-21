Expand / Collapse search

Zoo Atlanta closing early for two days due to extremely high heat in Georgia

FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - Zoo Atlanta said it will close early on Wednesday and Thursday due to the extremely high heat forecasted in Georgia.

A Zoo Atlanta spokesperson encouraged guests to visit in the morning. The final entry on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. time slot. Entry gates will close at 1 p.m. and Zoo grounds will close at 2:30 p.m. 

Zoo Atlanta is expected to return to normal operating hours on Friday. 

Highs in Georgia could be up to 100 degrees on Wednesday and up to 97 degrees on Thursday.