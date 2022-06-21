Zoo Atlanta closing early for two days due to extremely high heat in Georgia

article

Zoo Atlanta said it will close early on Wednesday and Thursday due to the extremely high heat forecasted in Georgia.

A Zoo Atlanta spokesperson encouraged guests to visit in the morning. The final entry on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. time slot. Entry gates will close at 1 p.m. and Zoo grounds will close at 2:30 p.m.

Zoo Atlanta is expected to return to normal operating hours on Friday.

Highs in Georgia could be up to 100 degrees on Wednesday and up to 97 degrees on Thursday.