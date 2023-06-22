Reward offered for information in deadly Athens shooting

article

Athens-Clarke County police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can help them arrest an unknown gunman in a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 11:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Zebulon Drive.

At the scene, officers found 36-year-old Athens resident Kenton Daniel suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed Daniel to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

At this time, police have not identified anyone involved in the shooting or determined what led up to the violence.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Athens-Clarke County detectives at (762) 400-7333 or (762) 400-7058.