Yuletide owl found roosting in Kentucky family's Christmas tree for days before being found

A Kentucky family's decorated Christmas tree was inside their home for four days before it was discovered to be home to an owl.

Michele White told FOX 56 that the young owl managed to be undetected in the family's living room Christmas tree for four days by blending in with the tree's branches.

"I have three dogs," White told WDKY-TV . "We use this room nonstop: watch TV; the kitchen's right here; no indication."

CAUGHT IN THE NAP: COYOTE TAKES OVER PATIO COUCH IN SAN FRANCISCO RESIDENTS' BACKYARD

White said that the Yuletide owl's home was disturbed when her family went for their yearly hunt for the perfect Christmas tree.

A Lexington, Kentucky, family recently found an unwanted yuletide guest nestled in its Christmas tree. (Michele White)

The baby bird blended in with the branches, going undetected for four days. (Michele White)

"Every year. Love it," White said. "We pick it out as a family ."

The first person to spot the feathered friend was Bobby Hayes.

Hayes, the owner of Magic Carpet Cleaning, was servicing the home while the family was away when he noticed the branches moving.

Michael Hayes was the first person to spot the tiny bird, nestled in the tree's branches. (Michele White)

A closer examination revealed that a small owl was rustling through the tree.

"It crawled up into the tree further," Hayes said. "It took me several minutes to even find it."

WATCH: FLORIDA BEAR ATTACKS, TAKES OFF WITH REINDEER CHRISTMAS DECORATION

Hayes managed to grab the owl and sent a picture to White.

"I was shocked. I was so stunned," White said.

Four days before the owl was discovered, the White family went to cut down their family's Christmas tree. (Michele White)

She said she initially thought Hayes was pulling a prank with a stuffed animal.

"I thought he’d put a stuffed animal or an ornament in it, so I called him immediately, like, ‘You’re kidding me, right?'" White said.

Hayes told the local news station that he gently removed the owl from its cozy home and found a wooded place to release the baby bird.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.