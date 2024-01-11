Young Thug YSL trial day 18 | Trontavious Stephens testifies about 'gangster image'

The trial of Youth Thug and his co-defendants in Fulton County took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when someone accessed the court’s Zoom call.

Someone accessed the internal Zoom call and yelled, "Free Thug, mistrial," multiple times. The incident prompted Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville to warn all parties not to release the Zoom call link and to have anyone off-site be pre-authorized.

The cross-examination of Trontavious Stephens, a co-founder of YSL and a friend of the Atlanta rapper continued for about three hours without a lunch break. Stephens, also known as "Tick" and "Slug," has been on the stand for the last few days of the trial, answering questions from the prosecution about his connection with the YSL organization, his plea deal, and possible gang connections.

On Wednesday, he testified that when Young Thug became famous, many people were eager to associate themselves with him. The rapper’s lawyer hammered home in Stephens’ testimony that his client would rap about a "gangster image" to gain a reputation and more followers.

Stephens is expected to be back on the stand with testimony to resume around 10 a.m. Thursday.

What are the charges Young Thug faces?

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Young Thug in May 2022, and more charges were added in a subsequent indictment in August of that year. The second indictment accuses Young Thug and 27 other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The rapper is also accused of participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.

Prosecutors say Young Thug and two other people co-founded a violent criminal street gang in 2012 called Young Slime Life, or YSL, which they say is associated with the national Bloods gang. The indictment says Young Thug "made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media."

In addition to specific charges, the August indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 191 acts that prosecutors say were committed between 2013 and 2022 as part of the alleged conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.

Included in that list is an allegation that Young Thug threatened in July 2015 to shoot a security guard who was trying to get him to leave an Atlanta-area mall. The indictment also says Young Thug rented a silver Infiniti sedan that was used in the killing of a rival gang member. And, on numerous occasions, he and others are alleged to have possessed various illegal drugs that they intended to distribute.

What do Young Thug's defense lawyers say?

Young Thug’s lawyers have said in multiple court filings that he is innocent of all crimes charged in the indictment. They argue that YSL is simply a record label. The rapper has pleaded not guilty.

Multiple defense attorneys in the case have said prosecutors were overzealous in their use of the RICO statute and the anti-gang law, both of which carry heavy penalties.

Who else is charged in the Young Thug YSL RICO trial?

Rapper Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, was charged with a single count of racketeering conspiracy. He entered an Alford plea in December, which means he maintains his innocence but recognizes that it’s in his best interest to plead guilty.

During Gunna’s plea hearing, the rapper responded, "Yes, ma’am" when a prosecutor said that "YSL is a music label and a gang" and that he had knowledge that its members or associates had committed crimes in furtherance of the gang.

The other two people accused of co-founding the YSL gang — Walter Murphy and Trontavious Stephens — were also charged. They each pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to violate the anti-racketeering law.

The remaining defendants are Marquavius Huey, Deamonte "Yak Gotti" Kendrick, Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan and Shannon Stillwell.

What penalties does Young Thug face if he's convicted?

Young Thug’s racketeering conspiracy charge and two gang charges each carry a penalty of five to 20 years in prison. The other five charges also carry potential prison time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report