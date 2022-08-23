9-year-old girls shot at with air soft or water bead guns

Holly Springs police are looking into a report of two little girls shot by an air soft or water bead gun from a moving vehicle.

Chelsea Winters says her 9-year-old daughter, Bailey, was playing with her best friend in their Holly Springs neighborhood, Harmony on the Lakes, Sunday afternoon. Her daughter told her a truck came down the street, and the female in the passenger seat shot at them.

Bailey doesn't know what kind of gun it was, but police believe it may have been an air soft of water bead gun.

"I think she shot us five times and I got skinned on my knee and hit on my finger," said Bailey.

Bailey says it stung, but worse, it really scared her.

"She's traumatized. She doesn't want to go outside and ride her bike, she doesn't want to go outside and play," said Chelsea Winters.

The family went to neighbors, looking for anyone who caught images of the truck on their security cameras.

They were able to get a couple of images and shared them with the police.

Winters says the responding officer said it may be part of a social media challenge that has been going around across the country for months, where people shoot water bead guns or something similar at pedestrians from a moving vehicle.

"I had no idea that there was this crazy TikTok challenge that really terrified my children," said Winters.

Winters started spreading the word of what happened on social media to warn people about what happened so they'd keep a closer eye on their children.

She says she also wants the people who fired at her little girl caught.

"Honestly, I feel like those kids, they need some good lovin' at home or a good spanking from somebody, or they need Jesus," said Winters.