Young actress talks role in Disney and Pixar’s “Luca”

Scoring a role in the new Disney and Pixar film Luca wasn’t exactly an overnight process for 13-year-old Emma Berman, but it was definitely worth the wait.

"I did the original audition, and then I got a callback, and then I did some scratch recording," says Berman. "And then in March of 2020 I had this Zoom call with Enrico [Casarosa] and Andrea [Warren], the director and the producer, and they were like, ‘Hey, you got the part!’ Oh my God, that was so cool! Absolutely incredible. Coolest Zoom call of my life!"

Berman voices the spunky Giulia in the new film, which was recently released on digital and Blu-ray. Luca follows two young friends — Luca and Alberto — as they spend a summer exploring an Italian seaside town. The only problem? The boys are actually sea monsters, and must hide their true identities from the town locals.

Emma Berman lends her voice to the case of the new Disney and Pixar film, "Luca."

Berman says she quickly fell in love with the quirky character she was asked to voice.

"I love Giulia! I mean, she’s such an incredible character, and she’s so inspiring. And I think she teaches everybody something," she says. "She’s positive and she inspires me to be really positive. She’s such a hard worker; she’s a good daughter, she’s a good friend, she’s loyal."

Berman says her future plans include continuing to focus on her education while maintaining her acting career; she says she’s also interested in a possible future career in animation.

With a starring role in Luca, the 13-year-old certainly seems to be on the right path.

