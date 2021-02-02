Georgia's Yonah the Groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney Phil had his say — but here at Good Day Atlanta, we like to get a second opinion. And thankfully, we know just where to go when it comes to weather-forecasting groundhogs.

This morning, 4-year-old groundhog Yonah at Cleveland’s North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park saw his shadow, thus predicting six more weeks of winter. Although Yonah is a full-time resident of the park, groundhogs are native to parts of North America, including here in Georgia; according to park staffers, the rodents are true hibernators, sleeping throughout the winter and waking up with a big appetite for vegetables like corn.

"Rodents’ teeth never stop growing," says Rachel Heck. "So, they have to chew on the harder things, like harder vegetables are good for them to keep [teeth] filed down. And groundhogs are also called woodchucks because they chew on the wood, and that helps them keep their teeth filed down, too."

Park staffers say it’s an exciting time at the facility with several opportunities for visitors to see its dozens of species of animals. Along with in-person and virtual offerings from the Wildlife Park, there’s now a drive-through Safari Park, allowing families to see animals from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle.

For more information on opportunities to visit North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park either in-person or virtually, follow the links below. And to see our virtual visit with Yonah, click the video player in this article!

