Stop the spread! What to do if you see a Yellow-legged Hornet

article

The Georgia Department of Agriculture is calling on residents to assist in controlling the spread of the invasive Yellow-legged Hornet.

Yellow-legged hornet sightings in Georgia

What we know:

The Department of Agriculture has reason to believe the predatory Asian hornet, also known as the yellow-legged hornet, has been making itself at home in the Peach State since a confirmed sighting in August 2023.

As the weather continues to heat up, the department is asking residents to report any sightings of the hornet or its embryo nests.

Yellow-legged Hornet embryo nest (Credit: Georgia Department of Agriculture)

What you can do:

If you can safely take a photo, you can make a report to the Plant Protection team via email at yellow.legged.hornet@agr.georgia.gov. Learn more.

How dangerous are yellow-legged hornets?

Dig deeper:

These sorts of hornets, which are native to Southeast Asia, pose a significant threat to our honeybees and other local pollinators.

Even though your allergies beg to differ, we need pollen here in Georgia! The agricultural industry is our state's top moneymaker.

As of now, Yellow-legged Hornets have only been spotted in the Savannah area.

If you see a nest, you should not try to take it down on your own. The Department of Agriculture strongly recommends reaching out for professional nest removal to make sure the queen is eradicated. Otherwise, the hornets will just rebuild a new nest somewhere else.