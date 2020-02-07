XFL starts Saturday, Feb. 8 — Here’s what you should know

The Super Bowl may be over, but the XFL is just getting started.

Saturday, Feb. 8 marks the beginning of the XFL season, the new professional football league where things are a bit more rugged and rambunctious than the NFL. Just to save you from being blindsided by this exciting new football league, here’s a quick rundown of the key XFL bits and pieces you should know.

What time are the XFL games on FOX this weekend?

On Saturday, the matchup between the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Houston Roughnecks starts at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. On Sunday, the game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the New York Guardians starts at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

Will every XFL game be broadcast on FOX?

Two XFL games each week will air on a FOX platform — FOX, FOX Sports, FS1, or FS2 — throughout the XFL’s 10-week regular season. One of the playoff games will air on FOX on Saturday, April 18.

How many teams are there?

Advertisement

There are eight teams in the XFL, all brand new, and all determined to thrive.

Dallas Renegades

DC Defenders

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

New York Guardians

Seattle Dragons

St. Louis BattleHawks

Tampa Bay Vipers



What are the key differences between the XFL and the NFL?

In sum, there’s the possibility for two forward passes each play, chances to score more in extra point attempts, more exciting punt and kickoff scenarios, and amped-up overtimes.

RELATED: 2 passes each play, no extra point kicks and other rules that distinguish the XFL from the NFL



Can I be an XFL player?

Maybe! You’ll need to know how to improvise, and possess an unmatched level of rugged athleticism. But hey, anything is possible.

Watch the XFL this Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on FOX.



This story was reported from Los Angeles. This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.