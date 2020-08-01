WWII veteran and former Mercer football player celebrates 100th birthday

Clarence “Pappy” Boynton turned 100 years old on Friday.

He served as a pilot in World War Two and then retired from the FAA.

Clarence “Pappy” Boynton (The Boynton family)

Mr. Boynton spent his 100th birthday with friends and family in Peachtree City.

Married 72 years, with 2 sons, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.