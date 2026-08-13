World's largest drive-thru pumpkin coming to Dawsonville

The Brief Burt's Pumpkin Farm in Dawsonville is building what it bills as the world's largest drive-thru pumpkin. The new fall attraction is scheduled to debut Sept. 1, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Aug. 26. Hayride guests will travel through the giant pumpkin for an interactive experience that includes an educational short film.



Fall is about to get supersized in North Georgia.

What we know:

Burt's Pumpkin Farm in Dawsonville is putting the finishing touches on what it is billing as the world's largest drive-thru pumpkin, a new attraction expected to make its debut just in time for pumpkin season.

The popular Dawson County farm shared a "pumpkin progress report" on Facebook showing construction underway on the massive pumpkin.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26, ahead of the attraction's official opening Sept. 1.

What to expect

What you can do:

Visitors won't just be able to take pictures of the giant pumpkin. They'll be able to go inside it.

Hayride guests will travel directly through the structure as part of an interactive experience. Burt's Pumpkin Farm says the attraction will also feature an educational short film, making it an option for school groups visiting the farm.

The farm also released a rendering showing what the massive orange pumpkin is expected to look like once construction is complete.

The new attraction will join the pumpkins, hayrides and other fall activities that have made Burt's Pumpkin Farm a popular autumn destination in the North Georgia mountains.

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