'He's home now': Remains of World War II veteran finally get proper burial 80 years later

In a special ceremony Monday held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, the remains of Pfc. Hood Cole were finally laid to rest in his home state of Georgia.

Cole enlisted in the Army in Atlanta exactly 80 years ago to this day.

"He was an Atlanta boy. He enlisted at Fort McPherson on Jan. 15, 1944. So, it's very significant," said Retired Army Sergeant Rusty Midkiff.

Midkiff is the great-nephew of Cole and says he was inspired to serve in the military due in large part to his great uncle’s sacrifice.

He says for all of those decades, the family didn’t know what had happened to Cole’s body.

Pfc. Cole

But in 2017, the Army asked for a DNA sample from Midkiff’s 81-year-old mother.

Then, they informed the family in Sept. 2023 that his remains had been identified.

The Army informed them that Cole’s body had been discovered in a national forest in France that had remained untouched since the War.

Midkiff says it’s amazing to see how far the Army was willing to go to keep their promise to his great-uncle.

Pfc. Cole

"It boggles the mind how many people touched this case and how many people had to work together to try to find out what happened in Europe almost 80 years ago. And when the Army briefs you, and they start telling you how all of this occurs, it is shocking the level of effort and commitment that goes into it. It leaves you speechless," Midkiff said.

At the burial service on Monday, officers presented Midkiff’s mother, Cole’s niece, with an honorary American flag, bringing closure to a family who thought this day would never come.

"He was 19. We could not say that he was survived by a wife and kids. We're not talking about the hopes and dreams that he had. He was robbed of that. But, he's home now. He's home now," he said.

Midkiff says it’s a testament to the fact that no matter when you make the ultimate sacrifice, you will be honored.

"They never gave up … As a soldier, it's important that you understand that when you deploy to fight for our nation, that no matter the outcome, they will bring you home," Midkiff said.