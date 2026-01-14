World of Coca-Cola leads pop culture museum vote | Help them win

article

The Brief World of Coca-Cola is nominated for Best Pop Culture Museum in USA Today’s 10Best awards. The Atlanta attraction is currently ranked first in the nationwide vote. Online voting is open through 11:59 a.m. Feb. 9, with one vote allowed per day.



Atlanta’s World of Coca-Cola is earning national recognition, landing a nomination in USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Pop Culture Museum.

What we know:

The category highlights attractions across the country that define culture, creativity and entertainment. The popular downtown Atlanta attraction is currently in first place, with public voting helping determine the final rankings.

What you can do:

Voting is open online until 11:59 a.m. Monday, Feb. 9. Voters are allowed one vote per person, per day. Click here to vote.