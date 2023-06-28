Worker rescued after boom lift strikes power line near Lawrenceville

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Firefighter rescued a worker in a boom lift after it struck a power line at an apartment in the 500 block of Webb Gin House Road in Lawrenceville on June 28, 2023. (Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services )

It was a precarious rescue after a boom lift struck a power line in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon.

Photos released by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on its Facebook page show the aftermath.

Just after 2 p.m., fire officials say they got a 911 call about the lift which was at an apartment in the 500 block of Webb Gin House Road in Lawrenceville. The caller told 911 operators the boom touched the power line and sparked a fire, trapping the operator about 25 feet in the air.

The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, but so was the power to the lift, leaving the worker stranded in the air.

Firefighters were able to call the worker, who told them he was not injured. Officials were able to determine the lift was still in contact with the power lines.

Crews quickly worked to secure the power. Firefighters then used an aerial truck to reach the lift and rescue the worker. He was checked out at the scene, but not transported.

One apartment sustained damage to an electrical outlet due to the surge in power.