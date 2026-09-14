Worker killed in incident at Global Industrial facility identified

The Brief A 56-year-old worker died Sept. 9 after being pinned between a loading ramp and a truck at a Buford industrial facility. Emergency responders could not revive Ernest Appau at the scene, and police found no signs of foul play. Company officials expressed condolences, stating the incident remains under investigation.



A 56-year-old worker died Sept. 9 after becoming trapped between a loading ramp and a truck at a Global Industrial warehouse in Buford.

What we know:

Emergency crews rushed to the Global Industrial facility on Mill Center Parkway NE around 6:44 p.m. Sept. 9 following a report of a person down, according to a Gwinnett County police report.

A supervisor directed arriving officers to Ernest Appau, who a co-worker had found pinned beneath the loading ramp.

Employees lifted the ramp and pulled Appau out to render emergency care.

Paramedics were unable to revive him, and he died at the scene.

Gwinnett County police reviewed security video of the area and saw no evidence of foul play.

The medical examiner's office took over the investigation and notified Appau's next of kin.

What they're saying:

Company representatives expressed sympathy following the fatal incident.

"Our thoughts are first and foremost with the family and on our employees. The matter is currently under investigation," a Global Industrial spokesperson said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on what caused the ramp to pin Appau.

Officials have not clarified the specific focus of the internal company investigation.