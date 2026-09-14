1 arrested after juvenile shot near Hastings Bridge Rd. in Lovejoy

The Brief A juvenile is in stable condition after a shooting near Hastings Bridge Road in Lovejoy. Lovejoy police officers detained multiple people and made one arrest following the incident. Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated event with no active threat to the community.



A juvenile is recovering in the hospital after being shot Sunday afternoon near Hastings Bridge Road in Lovejoy, where police have arrested one suspect.

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call around 5:10 p.m. Sunday in the area of 11622 Hastings Bridge Road.

Emergency medical personnel treated the male with a gunshot wound at the scene before transporting him to a medical facility, where he remains in stable condition.

During their initial response, officers detained several individuals believed to be involved in the incident.

Following a preliminary investigation, police made an arrest, according to the Lovejoy Police Department.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine what led to the gunfire.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no active threat to the general public.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or exact age of the victim.

Police have also not identified the person who was arrested or disclosed the specific charges filed in the case.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has surveillance or cellphone video from the area is asked to contact the Lovejoy Police Department at 678-610-9748.