Woodstock's public safety teams surprise residents with 10,000 easter eggs

article

The Brief Woodstock's public safety teams collaborated to hide 10,000 Easter eggs across the city as part of the "You've Been Egged" initiative. Participation required online registration for Woodstock residents, with spots filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents were encouraged to share photos and videos of their "egged" yards on social media.



Thousands of candy-filled Easter eggs appeared across Woodstock overnight thanks to a special effort by the city's public safety teams.

Members of the Woodstock Police Department, Woodstock Fire Department, Woodstock Public Safety Foundation, and City Council partnered to help the Easter Bunny hide 10,000 eggs throughout the city on Saturday night.

What they're saying:

The event, part of the department’s "You’ve Been Egged" initiative, has been a tradition for the past three years, according to Police Chief Jones.

"We're giving the Easter Bunny a break this year and delivering a surprise for Woodstock's kids!" organizers said in a message about the program.

Residents who wished to participate were required to live within Woodstock city limits and register online before the April 9 deadline. Participation was limited and spots were filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who woke up to find their yards "egged" were encouraged to share photos and videos. "If you were ‘egged’ by the Woodstock Police Department last night, share your pictures and videos in the comments below so we can join in the fun!" the department posted on social media.

What's next:

No word on when registration for the 2026 "You've Been Egged" event will open.