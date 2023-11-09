Woodstock woman arrested for murder after allegedly shooting another woman in the neck

A gathering outside the residence at 354 Roosevelt Circle in Marietta took a tragic turn on Nov. 4. The incident involved a verbal altercation between two individuals, 28-year-old Kiyanna Brito of Woodstock and 36-year-old Tyeshia Price of Marietta.

During the argument, tensions escalated, leading Price to physically assault Brito by striking her face with a fist. The confrontation reached a critical point when, at approximately 8 p.m., Brito reportedly pulled out a .40 caliber Glock 23 pistol. Brito then allegedly shot Price in the neck, resulting in Price's untimely death.

On Wednesday, Brito was arrested and subsequently booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. She now faces serious charges, including Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime, and Homicide – Murder.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing as law enforcement seeks to gather more information and evidence regarding the incident.