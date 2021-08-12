Woodstock police searching for missing teen

article

Police in Woodstock are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Alisson Kristel Midence Recarte, 13, was last seen in the Woodlands Subdivision around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She is 5'6" tall and about 160 pounds. Alisson speaks mostly Spanish.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Woodstock Police.

