Woodstock police searching for missing teen
article
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - Police in Woodstock are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Alisson Kristel Midence Recarte, 13, was last seen in the Woodlands Subdivision around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
She is 5'6" tall and about 160 pounds. Alisson speaks mostly Spanish.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Woodstock Police.
