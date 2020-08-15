Woodstock police need help identifying elderly woman

article

Woodstock police need your help identifying a woman found wandering alone Saturday.

The Woodstock Police Department shared the photo of the woman on Facebook Saturday afternoon asking for help.

Police say the woman was found wandering in a neighborhood off of Ridgewalk Parkway and "is not aware of where she is."

Officers are now going door to door near Merdian Drive to try to find the woman's family.

If you have any information that could help, please call 678-493-4080.

