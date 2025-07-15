Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones announces retirement after decades of service

article

The Brief Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones will retire on Sept. 2 after over two years leading the department and nearly 30 years in law enforcement. The City of Woodstock will conduct a national executive search to find Jones' successor, with job postings available at woodstockga.gov/jobs. The Woodstock Police Department is nationally accredited and serves 35,000 residents and over 2,000 businesses, placing it in the top 5% of law enforcement agencies in Georgia.



Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones will retire this fall after more than two years leading the department and nearly three decades in law enforcement, city officials announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Jones, whose final day on the job will be Sept. 2, joined the Woodstock Police Department in March 2022 following a 27-year career in law enforcement and 12 years of military service.

"Serving this city and working alongside the dedicated men and women of this agency has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Jones said in a statement. "Together, we have built something remarkable, an agency rooted in integrity, professionalism, and service to our community. I will always be proud to have been a part of this organization."

What you can do:

The City of Woodstock will launch a national executive search to identify Jones’ successor. The job posting will be made available at woodstockga.gov/jobs once the application period begins.

Why you should care:

The Woodstock Police Department serves the city’s 35,000 residents and more than 2,000 businesses. The agency is nationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and certified by the State of Georgia—placing it in the top 5% of law enforcement agencies in the state.

Located 30 miles north of Atlanta, Woodstock is recognized as a Georgia PlanFirst Community and has received the Georgia Municipal Association’s Live Work Play City Award.