Woodstock woman calls officer her toddler's guardian angel after coming to his rescue

A Woodstock police officer is being called a hero after he saved the life of a 2-year-old boy.

Officer Barron Dixon met with the boy for the first time Wednesday since the terrifying incident.

He was actually off-the clock at the time the call for help came in and decided to jump into the line of duty anyway.

Yakema Harris believes Officer Dixon is her son’s guardian angel.

FOX 5 was there when the Harris, her son, Messiah, and the officer met for the first time since he responded to that 911 call on Elana Way last week.

Harris said it was like any other day. She got Messiah from daycare and when they got home, he started vomiting. She thought he was feeling better until in the midst of playing he laid down. She thought he was taking a nap but quickly realized something was wrong. That’s when she called 911.

Officer Dixon was off duty and on his way home when the call came in: A 2-year-old was not breathing. He knew he was close and could be first on the scene.

Days later, the toddler had no idea what happened to him but those who were there know a higher power was at work that day.

Harris said to this day they don’t know what happened. Doctors are continuing to do tests on Messiah.