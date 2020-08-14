Woodstock officer collects relief supplies for Iowa after destructive storms

A series of powerful, fast-moving storms called a "derecho" left widespread destruction in the Midwest this week.

It started in South Dakota and eventually dissipated over Ohio, covering 770 miles in just 14 hours.

It caused massive damage in parts of Iowa, with winds averaging 90 to 100 miles an hour.

A Woodstock police officer, who is from a city in Iowa that was devastated by the storms, is working to help his hometown.

Officers Shane Bonebrake is from the city of Marion.

He said the area was basically flattened by the strong weather system that just barreled through.

He's now collecting needed supplies like paper goods, non-perishables, tarps, and baby supplies to take to his friends and family.

The donations are being collected at His Hands Church on Molly Lane in Woodstock from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Officer Bonebrake will then drive the supplies to Iowa and stay to help with clean-up.

