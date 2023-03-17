Woodstock man convicted, sentenced in Cherokee County's largest heroin bust ever

article

A Woodstock man is headed to prison after being convicted in what officials say is Cherokee County's biggest heroin bust ever.

Edward "Jay" Lionel Ball, 40, was convicted Feb. 9 for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, trafficking heroin, manufacturing heroin, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A month later, he was sentenced to 60 years – 45 of which will be served in confinement, the last 15 on probation.

Superior Court Judge David Cannon, Jr. sentenced Ball as a 'recidivist', meaning he is seen as a convicted criminal who reoffends, and will be required to serve the entire prison portion of his sentence without the possibility of parole.

The Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS) busted Ball on June 28, 2019. Through a search warrant, agents say they found nearly a pound of heroin in a baking dish sitting on the stove, surrounded by kitchen tools and cutting agents in a house Ball reportedly rented in Kingsgate. When officials determined the level of heroin in the air of the home was hazardous, they continued the search in hazmat gear.

"This was the single largest heroin bust ever in Cherokee County. Multiple law enforcement officers testified that they had never in their careers seen that amount of heroin at one time," says Assistant District Attorney Rachel Clark, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State. "As a result of this investigation, law enforcement removed a quantity of heroin to supply as many as 5,000 users, as well as several ounces of methamphetamine, from our community. Their hard work serves to make our county a safer place for everyone."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says the amount of heroin found in that home exceeded 245 grams. Only 28 grams are required to receive the highest trafficking charge in Georgia.

The CMANS agents say they also found methamphetamine, scales and baggies used for distribution, handguns, and ammunition during the search.

"When drug traffickers spread their poison, they fuel the drug crisis and its deadly results on those struggling with addiction. I find it especially egregious that Mr. Ball, who himself does not use drugs, preys on those who do," says Acting District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. "The jury verdict and sentence in this case ensure that another drug operation has ceased, and Mr. Ball will never again sell drugs in our county."

Two other people were charged in relation to this case:

Reginald Jerome Foster, 39, pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine, selling heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and other charges on April 28, 2021. Katie Marissa Zepeta, 35, pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin Aug. 22, 2022.

Both Foster and Zepeta were sentenced to 20 years. Ten will be spent behind bars.