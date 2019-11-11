Woodstock invites public to help honor 7 WWII Veterans Tuesday afternoon

Woodstock police are asking residents to help honor seven WWII Veterans as they are laid to rest on Tuesday.

It is part of the Missing In America Project. The cremated remains of the veterans who served in the Army and Navy will be inurning at the Georgia National Cemetery with full military honors.

They are hoping to have the roadways lines with residents to help pay their final respects in a procession to their final resting place.

The procession will department from Roswell Funeral Home at 1 p.m. after a brief ceremony and travel along Georgia 91 through the city of Woodstock.

The procession should reach the Georgia National Cemetery around 1:40 p.m.

Police officers, firefighters, rescue workers, and employees for the city of Woodstock will be out paying their respects.

Drivers should expect delays through the area during the 1 p.m. hour.