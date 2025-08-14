Woodstock approves two new fire stations in safety investment

article

The Brief Woodstock to build two new fire stations at once, reportedly saving $606K. Expansion doubles fire stations from two to four. Funding supported by SPLOST, impact fees, and strong bond rating.



Woodstock says it is making one of the largest public safety investments in its history with plans to build two new fire stations, a move city leaders say will improve emergency response and save money.

What we know:

At Monday’s regular meeting, the Woodstock City Council unanimously approved the construction of a third fire station on Ridgewalk Parkway and a fourth on Long Drive. The decision comes after years of discussion about adding a third station, along with 12 new firefighters, in the city’s fiscal year 2026 budget.

What they're saying:

Fire Chief Shane Dobson told council members the department could spread the 12 new firefighters across all four stations and refurbish an existing reserve fire truck to reduce costs. The total price tag for Station 28 on Ridgewalk Parkway is $7.437 million, while the Long Drive station will cost just over $6.831 million, according to the city. Building both simultaneously will save an estimated $606,000 based on current subcontractor quotes.

City Manager Jeff Moon outlined financing options, noting that the city has more than $1 million from SPLOST IV earmarked for a fire station and could reallocate impact fees from parks and recreation to public safety. He also pointed to Woodstock’s strong bond rating, which would help reduce the cost of borrowing.

Council members reportedly weighed factors including rising construction costs, economies of scale, population growth, and emergency response times before voting 5-0 in favor of each station. Council Member Wolfe, a 28-year fire service veteran, provided input during the discussion.

With the additions, Woodstock’s fire department will double its stations from two to four, expanding its capacity to respond to both fire and medical emergencies and strengthening joint response efforts with Cherokee County and surrounding jurisdictions.