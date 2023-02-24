Woman walking on I-75 killed in crash in Clayton County

article

Clayton County police are investigating a crash on Interstate 75 that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department have confirmed with FOX 5 that the accident happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the interstate near CW Grant Parkway.

According to police, a woman was walking on foot in the middle of the interstate when a driver hit and killed her.

Investigators clarified that the crash was not a hit-and-run incident and that the injured driver was taken by paramedics to a local hospital.

At this time, police have not released the identity of the driver or the victim or determined why the woman was walking on the interstate.

The deadly accident shut down all the northbound lanes of I-75 in the area for hours while crews worked at the scene. All lanes have since reopened.