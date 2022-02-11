Woman threatens Gwinnett County bank teller with scissors, steals money, police say

article

Gwinnett County police are looking for a California woman accused of threatening a bank teller with scissors and jumping over the counter after officials say she got mad at the bank's policies.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 32-year-old Long Beach resident Sarahdia Camell, the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

According to investigators, Camell went into the Chase Bank on the 3700 block of Buford Drive for some routine business. After the roller noticed some discrepancies in her credentials, officials say she got angry and jumped over the bank counter and opened the cash box.

During this time, police say the woman picked up a nearby pair of scissors and head them toward the teller.

Once she took $750, Camell fled the bank through a side door.

The wanted woman is described as around 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 180 pounds.

If you know where she is or have information that could help investigators, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

