Woman thanks Atlanta officers for saving her from abuse, homelessness

The City of Atlanta Police Department received a heartwarming letter from a woman who says she was saved from an abusive situation and homelessness thanks to the generosity of some officers.

The woman, who signs the letter as ‘N. Melvai’, says Special Police Officer B. Reid of the Atlanta police is her ‘savior.’

"My daughter, friend, and I become trapped and homeless at the airport while trying to escape a violent individual. Officer Reid fed us, protected us, gave us some extra money for the trip, then guided us to safety," she wrote.

SPO Reid says helping the woman was a group effort. He shares the credit with officers E. Floyd, T. Hunt, Retired Officer K. Cabral, and Retired Sergeant R. Cameron all chipped in some way, shape, or form to help her, her daughter and her friend make it out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport safely.

"Our hugs, thank you(s) and even this letter, are only the start of how grateful we all are! A start to what I hope you and your superiors will continue on with and do what can be done to honor this Man, Officer, and Humanitarian," Melvai's letter continued.

The City of Atlanta Police Department shared her letter in a post on Facebook, praising SPO Reid and his team for stepping up for a woman in need.

"The world hears enough negativity and sees even more, but we can shed some light and give some hope to Atlanta and Atlanta Police Department by honoring Officer Reid!! So please forward this on, and up, and celebrate his kindness and your Cohort," the letter ends.