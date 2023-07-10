Woman taken to hospital after tree falls on home in NW Atlanta

A woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a tree fell on top of her home.

It happened at a home in northwest Atlanta near Charlotte Place NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to the homeowner who says it was his granddaughter who is in her early 30s that was taken to the hospital after she was hit by debris.

Neighbors say that when they heard all the commotion, they ran over to make sure everyone was okay.

It's not uncommon for large trees to fall when there's been a significant amount of rain that dampens the root areas of a tree.

The family says they are happy that everyone is okay and it could have been worse.

MAP OF THE AREA



