Woman stabbed in head during argument | What we know

A woman was hospitalized early Sunday after being stabbed in the head during an apparent altercation in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue SW and Venetian Drive SW around 4:34 a.m. and found a 33-year-old woman suffering from an apparent stab wound to her head, according to Atlanta police.

The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing when she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Preliminary information suggests the woman may have been involved in a verbal dispute prior to the stabbing, police said. Investigators with the department responded to the scene to determine what led to the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.