Woman stabbed to death at northwest Atlanta package store

A deadly stabbing near a popular northwest Atlanta intersection is under investigation on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded at around 2:20 p.m. to the scene located near the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a 53-year-old woman was found by officers in the parking lot of Citi Package Beer and Wine, suffering from stab wounds to the leg.

She was rushed to an area hospital where she died.

What they're saying:

Store employees said they overheard two women arguing loudly in the parking lot but could not make out what the dispute was about. One of the women, described as a regular customer, allegedly stabbed the other during the altercation.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, and police are still working to locate her.

What we don't know:

The name of the woman has not been released.

The identity of the stabbing suspect has not been released.

What's next:

The APD Homicide Unit is investigating.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.