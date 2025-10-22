Woman shot multiple times on Panthersville Road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot multiple times Tuesday evening in DeKalb County, police said.
What we know:
Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 3900 block of Panthersville Road, where they found a woman who had been shot several times and crashed her car into a fence, according to DeKalb County police.
The woman was still inside her vehicle when officers arrived. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information about the possible shooter or what led to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article came from the DeKalb County Police Department in a press release sent to FOX 5.