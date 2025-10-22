Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot multiple times on Panthersville Road

Published  October 22, 2025 2:00pm EDT
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • A woman was shot multiple times while driving on Panthersville Road. 
    • After being shot, the woman crashed into a fence, police said. 
    • Nobody has been charged in the shooting. 

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot multiple times Tuesday evening in DeKalb County, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 3900 block of Panthersville Road, where they found a woman who had been shot several times and crashed her car into a fence, according to DeKalb County police.

The woman was still inside her vehicle when officers arrived. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the possible shooter or what led to the shooting.

The Source: Information in this article came from the DeKalb County Police Department in a press release sent to FOX 5. 

