Woman shot multiple times on Panthersville Road

The Brief A woman was shot multiple times while driving on Panthersville Road. After being shot, the woman crashed into a fence, police said. Nobody has been charged in the shooting.



A woman is fighting for her life after being shot multiple times Tuesday evening in DeKalb County, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 3900 block of Panthersville Road, where they found a woman who had been shot several times and crashed her car into a fence, according to DeKalb County police.

The woman was still inside her vehicle when officers arrived. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the possible shooter or what led to the shooting.