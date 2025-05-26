Woman shot Monday morning on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County

The Brief A woman in her 40s was shot Monday morning on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County. Police believe she may have been caught in the crossfire during a shooting between two other individuals. Investigators are asking anyone with information to submit anonymous tips via the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.



DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Monday morning along Memorial Drive.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 4800 block of Memorial Drive around 7:46 a.m. May 26 after receiving reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said she was alert and speaking with investigators at the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where she is reportedly stable.

Preliminary information suggests the woman may have been caught in the crossfire between two other individuals. Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police using the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the message.