Woman shot, killed at DeKalb County apartment on Valentine's Day

A DeKalb County apartment shooting left a woman dead Wednesday evening.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. at an apartment located in the 2100 block of Bedevere Circle.

The woman, believed to be in her late teens to early 20s, was found with a gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department.

A woman was found shot to death by DeKalb County police at an apartment complex along Bedevere Circle on Feb. 14, 2024. (FOX 5)

Homicide detectives believe the woman knew the shooter but have not yet pieced together what led to the deadly encounter.

The name of the woman has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.