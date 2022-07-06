Expand / Collapse search

Police: Woman shot in face during argument in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police say an argument that turned violent in an Atlanta ended with a woman fighting for her life in the hospital.

Officials say the shooting happened some time before 1:50 a.m. on the 900 block of Proctor Street.

According to investigators, the victim was in a verbal altercation that turned physical and someone at the scene shot her in the face.

Medics rushed the woman to Atlanta Medical Center where she in critical condition.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or any possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.