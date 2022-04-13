Woman shoots would-be attacker at NW Atlanta apartments, police say

article

Authorities say a man is in the hospital after he was shot by a woman while trying to attack her at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they were called to the Rolling Bend Apartments on the 2500 block of Center Street NW after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officials found a 27-year-old man shot in the stomach. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where his condition is unknown.

Originally, police say they were searching for a 28-year-old woman connected to the shooting. However, investigators now believe the man was the aggressor and the woman shot him in self defense.

Police say the man, whose identity has not been released, will be charged in connection to the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.